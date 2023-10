CHAPEL HILL – The standard for North Carolina is in place. It took some time, as rebuilding projects always do, but it’s there now.

And perhaps at no time in Mack Brown’s second stint at the helm of the Tar Heels has that been more apparent than over the last two weeks.

UNC’s 40-7 annihilation of Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium was what everyone saw, but this performance started a day or so after the Heels won at Pittsburgh two weeks ago.