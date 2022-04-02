NEW ORLEANS – The time between North Carolina’s win over St. Peter’s last Sunday in Philadelphia and the coming clash with Duke in the Final Four “seems like forever ago,” Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot said Friday.

That is the perspective of a player who has been pulled in so many directions since arriving to The Big Easy on Wednesday night after a not-so-easy flight. All four teams have been swamped with the heavy mandates here at the Final Four. Perhaps that is why Philly seems like so long ago to the Heels, but it might be different for the fans at home.

The nerves have surely been building. The stress meter is starting to hit. How many slept well Friday night?



