Bowl games are dead. Or at least they should be in the format we’ve known for decades.

College football has changed so drastically in recent years. A wonderful tradition that was as much a part of American holidays as cheer, faith, unwrapping gifts, and gaining weight have been bowl games. But no more.

They once mattered to the teams playing and were an important component in determining conference supremacy.

Now, they are nothing more than exhibitions and advertising props. Few will recall the teams that won and lost, but everyone will remember the many gross ways to use mayonnaise or the human-sized pop tart that captured the nation’s attention this past week.

Actually, one game will stand out for some time because it should also serve as the final nail in the coffin to the bowl season as we know it. Georgia 63, Florida State 3 was an utter disgrace. No fault of the two teams that showed up at Hard Rock Stadium, and to be fair, it also wasn’t the fault of the dozens of players that chose not to play.

And no, it proved literally nothing about FSU’s CFP viability. But let’s avoid that topic for now.

The system is broken. College football is broken. And much needs fixing aside from the bowl season. But perhaps exploring new ideas, sensible ones that can enhance the greater picture of the fast-evolving sport moving forward, should be the sport’s next step. And, it could somewhat fix problems currently hurting this magnificent game.

Having had conversations on and off the record with coaches in the past, it must be conveyed that few people realize how chaotic December is for coaches. They have to secure high school signing classes, as National Signing Day is in the middle of the month. At the same time, they are bringing in kids that have entered the portal and trying to build their roster for the following season, as each club also loses players to the portal. Oh, and they have to get their teams ready for bowl games. Their emphasis is in exactly that order.