TarHeelIllustrated - AJ: Just Play Games

So Why is North Carolina playing Northeastern on Wednesday? Why not? The Tar Heels need games and they need wins, and they will get the former with the Huskies visiting the Smith Center for a 7 pm tip, and very well could get both. They actually should get both. But what else will Carolina get by scheduling this game, and if necessary bringing in a couple more similar opponents over the next few weeks?

At 12-7 overall, 7-5 in the ACC and No. 57 in the NET, Carolina needs to build its NCAA Tournament resume. Wins matter and beating the Huskies won’t hurt the Heels’ NET at all because Northeastern comes in at No. 144, which is eight spots ahead of Miami and 25 in front of Boston College. One could say Northeastern is the best college team in the Boston area. It might be the best team in Massachusetts, and even defeated the Minutemen earlier in the season. So, on the surface, a win over Northeastern won’t do Carolina any damage at all, and it’s logical to figure the Hurricanes would have been a bigger challenge given how UNC’s game went in Coral Gables last month and Miami has been playing fairly well of late. And there’s that whole ACC athletes as opposed to CAA athletes deal. Yet, this is still a legitimate team coming to Chapel Hill.

The Heels need to get out there and go at it versus just about anyone. (ACC Media)

But this game is all about North Carolina and what Roy Williams’ team can get out of it. So, let’s look at why, and how it can impact what happens on Selection Sunday. UNC needs to accumulate as many victories as it can, and if one or all three of its postponed ACC games versus Miami, Virginia Tech and Clemson aren’t going to be made up, the program has no alterative but to go outside the league and find teams that will agree to visit the Smith Center. Northeastern was cool with that, so the Huskies are coming. Sitting at 12 wins, Carolina would be well served if it can reach 18 victories, especially if that includes winning at Syracuse on March 1, which would give the Heels a much-needed Quad 1 win. Carolina is currently 1-6 in Q1 games, with the triumph coming at Duke. So, let’s say UNC beats the Huskies, wins Saturday over Louisville and then takes care of Boston College on the road next Tuesday, assuming that game is played – BC postponed Wednesday’s game versus Georgia Tech because of another COVID issue - it will be 15-7 overall and 9-5 in the ACC. Then, for the sake of discussion and sort of forecasting ahead, let’s say the Tar Heels lose at home to Florida State, which is one of only two Q1 games remaining, win at Syracuse and defeat Duke, that puts the Heels at 17-8 and 11-6.

Stanford is UNC's best win at this time, so the Heels must get wins to enhance their resume. (Maui Invitational)