News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-04 22:50:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: Justifed Anger

Roy WIlliams did his best to contain his anger following his team's loss to Georgia Tech, but it was quite a challenge.
Roy WIlliams did his best to contain his anger following his team's loss to Georgia Tech, but it was quite a challenge. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams knew before Saturday’s game versus Georgia Tech something was wrong with his team.The owner of 879 career victories, he has a pretty keen sense of these things.What the H...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}