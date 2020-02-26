CHAPEL HILL – Nobody cut down any nets and no banners will find their way to the crowded rafters at the Smith Center as a result of North Carolina’s 85-79 win over N.C. State on Tuesday night. But don’t tell the Tar Heels this victory didn’t mean the world to them.

Their jubilant celebration when the final second ticked off the clock was a joyous exclamation mark on their triumph. And it came on a night so much went right for a change.

First among a bevy of positives for the Heels is the fact that they won.

For the last month, Roy Williams has walked into postgame press conferences wearing the look of a drained man who’d rather be anywhere else, something he basically articulated on a few occasions.

“I’m getting tired of talking with you guys like this,” he said, or something close to it, in South Bend, Winston-Salem, Tallahassee and even at home.

So, what about this night, and what about finally having a different message for a team that ended a seven-game losing streak?

“You know, without getting emotional, it’s tough when you try really hard and focus and try to give everything you have even though the coaching staff, we say that ‘you can give more,’” the Hall of Famer said. “But, it’s tough on the guys.”