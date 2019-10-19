News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 22:06:53 -0500') }} football Edit

AJ: Letting One Get Away

The Tar Heels couldn't overcome a plethora of mistakes to defeat Virginia Tech on Saturday in a six-overtime loss.
The Tar Heels couldn't overcome a plethora of mistakes to defeat Virginia Tech on Saturday in a six-overtime loss. (USA Today)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

BLACKSBURG, VA – The positive from North Carolina’s 43-41 loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday that took six overtimes to mercifully come to an end is that the Tar Heels will get better from this expe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}