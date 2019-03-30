Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 23:42:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

AJ: Looking Ahead

Impgfnss5uq8qdt2hsc6
UNC will undergo quite a few changes before next season starts, thought just how much nobody knows for certain yet.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

KANSAS CITY – If the next few weeks play out as most people expect, North Carolina is going to look vastly different next season than it did over the last five months.The Tar Heels, who went 29-7, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}