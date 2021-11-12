PITTSBURGH – Silver linings aren’t exactly the best way to gauge the totality of North Carolina’s 2021 football season, nor its 30-23 overtime loss at No. 21 Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

But sometimes, it’s okay going there. There’s no harm in highlighting a characteristic or quality that can be long lasting. An intangible that could be one of the most important developments of this otherwise disappointing season for the Tar Heels, one that took another step away from the honey and sugar of that summertime optimism.

In a way, Carolina had no business taking this game into overtime at rain-soaked Heinz Field. The Heels were clobbered out of the gate in all three phases by a Panthers team trucking toward a spot in the ACC championship game.