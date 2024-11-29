AJ: Mack Deserves Cheers

Regardless of what side of the discussion you stood on, wanting Mack Brown to stay or wanting him to leave, now is a time for everyone to come together and give Brown the send-off he deserves.

The anger and vitriol should have now subsided. The passionate defense of the Hall of Famer is no longer needed. Now is the time for North Carolina fans to unite and stand behind Brown for what is his last game Saturday when the Tar Heels host rival NC State.

No football coach has ever given more to this program than Brown.

No football coach has ever won more than Brown.

No football coach has ever done it more the right way than Brown.

And no football coach has ever believed in what UNC Football can become more than Brown.

Others have endeavored to achieve the highest-end of success on the college football landscape, and a few bumped their heads on the ceiling. One of them left for another school because he wanted another job and better title. Another was fired after his actions helped bring the NCAA to campus launching the darkest, most embarrassing period in UNC athletics history.

Others got fired because they couldn’t get it done.

Brown’s story is unique because he also left for another place 27 years ago and now he’s being shown the door because the administration has lost faith in him being the one.

But he wasn’t anxious to leave in 1997, he was shown a level of disrespect that most of us with his options would have responded the same way. Brown came back, though, and in good faith tried to finish the job he left following a second consecutive top 10 final ranking.