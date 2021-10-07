AJ: Mack, FSU & Bobby Bowden

CHAPEL HILL – Forgive Mack Brown if he shows a bit of reverence for late former Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden and the university he put on the map by building what was easily the top college football program in the nation for about a 20-year span beginning in the mid-1980s.

It also happens to be Brown’s alma mater.

Brown was a superstar as a football, basketball, and baseball standout at Putnam County (TN) High School, earning state Player of the Year. He initially went to Vanderbilt before transferring to Florida State. Multiple knee surgeries ended his playing days while still in college, so Brown embarked on a coaching career, launching it while still a student at FSU.

He was, and to a degree still is, a Seminole; an actuality not worthy of debate. But more than that, he is a member of the college football coaching fraternity, a legitimate brotherhood of sorts that includes a layering of mentorships.

Brown’s humble nature has allowed for the occasional story praising former coaches he worked under, such as Barry Switzer at Oklahoma, or whose brains he picked. Long before racking up Darrell Royal tales once Brown became the head coach at Texas in late 1997, the eventual Hall of Famer was listening carefully and taking notes.

Sometimes he did this from coaches who were beating in his tail. That’s where Bowden comes in.

In 1985, when Brown was in his first season at the helm at Tulane, which was one of many southern independents at the time, his Green Wave opened the season versus the 19th-ranked Seminoles.

FSU hadn’t yet launched into its historic run, but the ’Noles were pretty darn good and on the right trajectory. Three top-10 finishes in a five-year span and five times in the final rankings over the previous eight seasons, had the Seminoles humming, which was remarkable given what Bowden inherited.

So that first game in 1985: No. 19 FSU 38, Tulane 12.

A year later in Doak Campbell Stadium: FSU 54, Tulane 21.

And in 1987, the season Brown led the Green Wave to a bowl game, which grabbed the attention of UNC AD John Swofford, prompting his luring Brown to Chapel Hill: No. 4 FSU 73, Tulane 14.

Resentment? Nope. Disgust? Perhaps, but Brown was hungry to learn, and who best to learn from than the guy whose team regularly whacked your own?