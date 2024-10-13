AJ: Mack's Finest Moment

CHAPEL HILL – To many people, North Carolina’s sinking football season is an indictment on the Mack Brown Part 2 era.

And in some respects, they have ground on which to stand. Things are not going well on the field for the Tar Heels, and the program is in a slide that cannot be ignored.

But if Saturday’s somber reality showed anyone with an ounce of objectivity anything, it’s that Brown is the real deal, especially when it comes to his players and serving as the perfect program head with all it experienced the last few months.

Forget for a few minutes that the Tar Heels are 1-7 in their last eight ACC games and 3-9 in their last 12 contests against FBS teams. The wins, for the sake of clarity, are an overtime escape against Duke and its third-string QB last season, a gifted missed field goal as time expired at Minnesota, and a poorly played win over a Charlotte team that simply isn’t any good.

Add the eye-poppingly bad defensive numbers, special teams blunders, and propensity for game-altering penalties, and the Mack dissenters certainly have a case. His supporters still do, too, though less of one as each week passes.

But another side of the story played out for all eyes Saturday. The hug September Craft gave Brown was his finest moment. That was Mack Brown.

He wouldn’t let go because she wouldn’t let go. And The CW TV crew may never have intervened had the embrace gone past its four minutes and into five, six, seven and more.

It was the most real moment of a day many who covered it will never forget. Some of us sports media veterans experienced a first. It was hard to ask questions in the postgame presser, ALL of which was about the passing of September's son, Tylee Craft.