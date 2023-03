CHAPEL HILL – “Standards over feelings.”

That is one of the mottos for the 2023 North Carolina football team, and message sent clear and definitively in January, and one that continues to escalate in meaning and importance now that the Tar Heels are a third of the way through spring practice.

It’s an interesting choice of words to apply directly at every member of the team, as one might think it is automatically implied inside the walls of big-time sports teams. But that isn’t always the case, especially in the era we have been thrust into over the last few years.