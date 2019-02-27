Ticker
AJ: Mind Games

To the surprise of his teammates, Coby White said he recently hit a wall, but hopes he crashed through it Tuesday night.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
CHAPEL HILL – If Coby White was having confidence issues going into Tuesday night’s game against Syracuse, the wise old men on North Carolina’s team sure didn’t see it.That’s because they say they ...

