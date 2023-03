Typically, a college basketball team declining an invitation to the NIT or football team saying “no” to a low-level bowl game is a bad look. And for North Carolina, it’s getting plenty of pushback for its decision to conclude its basketball season effective immediately.

The Tar Heels missed out on the NCAA Tournament, as they were the third team out behind Oklahoma State and Rutgers. The first preseason No. 1 team to not make the NCAAs since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985, it strikes as sour grapes by an elitist program.