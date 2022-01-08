CHAPEL HILL – As the rebounds piled up, so did the buzz in the Smith Center crowd.

Number 15, 16, 17 – tying a career-high set three nights earlier – and then 18, 19, and 20.

As Armando Bacot grabbed missed shot after missed shot, the approval by North Carolina’s fans was obvious.

They appreciated Bacot’s sensational performance and rewarded him with a cascade of cheers mixed in with some oohs, ahhs, and looks of disbelief.