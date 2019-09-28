CHAPEL HILL – Don’t bother bringing any of that moral-victory stuff around the Kenan Football Center, because nobody inside is having anything to do with such talk.

It’s nonsense, they say.

But that doesn’t mean North Carolina can’t walk away from its 21-20 loss to No. 1 Clemson here Saturday feeling good about itself. It would be foolish to strip away everything this team did from last Sunday’s practice the day after losing at home to Appalachian State to Saturday’s thrilling affair that came down to a two-point conversion attempt with 76 seconds to play.

The Tar Heels earned good will for their performance against the defending national champions who roll out waves of future NFL players every time one of its orange-clad units take the field. The Tigers are awfully impressive.

But on Saturday, they darn near lost to a gutsy UNC squad that had no business even competing in this game, so say the oddsmakers. Vegas said Clemson was a four-touchdown favorite and the ESPN Gameday crew didn’t even bother offering a pick for the game earlier Saturday morning.

Yawn. Ho-hum. Clemson in a walk.

But it wasn’t, and not just because of how the Tar Heels played Saturday but because of how they prepared all week.

Remember the Wake Forest game, which seems like eons ago? Remember the narrative that came out of that 24-18 loss?

P-r-e-p-a-r-a-t-i-o-n.

The Heels did a poor job of getting ready for the Demon Deacons and followed up a week later with a so-so job preparing for App State. Carolina lost both games and Brown preached his team needed to learn how to practice and get their minds right for games better.