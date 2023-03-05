News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-05 04:07:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

AJ: No More Surprises, We Know Who The Heels Truly Are

After 31 games, there is nothing new to learn about North Carolina, as the Tar Heels have shown who they are all season.
After 31 games, there is nothing new to learn about North Carolina, as the Tar Heels have shown who they are all season. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – Well, we now know who the Tar Heels are. They are in errant-shooting, sometimes-defending, solid-rebounding, infrequent-high-end, a-bit-more-often-low-end, mediocre team that needs a miracle next week to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

After 31 games, there are no secrets about this squad. After 31 games, there is no wait-until-next-week-when-they-explode narratives or even suggestions of such anymore.

The entire universe latched onto this team – be it media, fans, or the players themselves – and kept waiting for the switch to get flipped, only it never happened. It appears the switch just isn’t there.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}