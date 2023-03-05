CHAPEL HILL – Well, we now know who the Tar Heels are. They are in errant-shooting, sometimes-defending, solid-rebounding, infrequent-high-end, a-bit-more-often-low-end, mediocre team that needs a miracle next week to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

After 31 games, there are no secrets about this squad. After 31 games, there is no wait-until-next-week-when-they-explode narratives or even suggestions of such anymore.

The entire universe latched onto this team – be it media, fans, or the players themselves – and kept waiting for the switch to get flipped, only it never happened. It appears the switch just isn’t there.