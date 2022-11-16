News More News
AJ: No Red Flags, But Plenty Of Yellow Ones

UNC Coach Hubert Davis said Tuesday he doesn't see any red flags with his team' so far, but he sees many yellow ones.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

CHAPEL HILL – Three games in to the season, and North Carolina hasn’t come close to looking like the team everyone on planet earth expected to see this season.

Red flags appear everywhere, though UNC, UNC Coach Hubert Davis calls them “yellow flags” instead. More on that in a bit.

In fairness to the Tar Heels, it is just mid-November and they’ve played only three games. But this is North Carolina, after all, and they are ranked No. 1 in the nation after losing the national championship game by three points and returning four starters.

And their massive fanbase isn’t all that welcoming to mediocre performances, especially when it looks like the sparks aren’t there. At all.

{{ article.author_name }}