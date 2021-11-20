UNCASVILLE, CT – At times, North Carolina was a pretty basketball team Saturday versus No. 6 Purdue, and at times the Tar Heels were a bit on the disheveled side.

In the end, Carolina lost 93-84 in a game filled with stuff on which it must improve, but also flashed some tantalizing positives, and revealed some grit that kept it in the game, and if it becomes a part of this team’s DNA, will serve it quite well moving forward.

No moral victories for the Tar Heels here, which must be clear. When North Carolina loses a basketball game, those who worship at its hoops altar have a tough time dealing with the disappointment and anxiety.