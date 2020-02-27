CHAPEL HILL – Finding positives to build from hasn’t been the easiest task this basketball season for anyone involved with North Carolina’s program, though they’ve certainly tried.

Snippets could be found: Garrison Brooks growing his game and range; Christian Keeling recently playing more like the player everyone initially expected; and the team’s fortitude dealing with one bout of adversity after another are worthy storylines.

But when a team doesn’t win, it takes longer for such things to fully seep in, so forgive the Tar Heels if they’ve jumbled opportunities saying anything positive other than the standard “We’re gonna keep working” comments as the losses have piled up.

That’s what made Tuesday’s postgame interviews so interesting is the Tar Heels (11-17, 4-13 ACC) could outline expressions of good will and it wasn’t window dressing, it was real, as Carolina ended a seven-game losing streak by defeating N.C. State at the Smith Center.

“It feels amazing,” said senior Brandon Robinson, who owns a national championship ring from his freshman campaign. “It feels like forever the last time we got a win, and I’m just so happy we finally got one.”

Good vibes and a favorable result meant some of the questions for the Heels regarded turning one victory into two, which would match their longest winning streak since before Thanksgiving after starting the season 5-0.



