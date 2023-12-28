CHARLOTTE – Bowl games these days should never be referendums about football programs, or even teams. The roster chaos makes it a bit unfair and unwise to take such a long, deep look at a team’s performance in these games leading to proclamations of any kind. Yet, they are games played, they are actions of preparation, and sometimes they reflect what we have already seen since September. So, to counter the above truth, it is fair to connect dots from the regular season to a bowl game. Especially in North Carolina’s case.



Advertisement

In fact, we can connect the close to this season to how the Tar Heels finished the 2022 campaign. And if you want to get really gory, let’s add the last part of the 2021 season to the list as well. Not to poke at Mack Brown and his program, and not in an attempt to find needles in a massive haystack. The information is right there in front of us. And tonight’s 30-10 loss to West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is just the most recent example that UNC’s program needs a juice injection. Not calling for anyone’s head here. But some things need to change. Brown has done such a good job at building most of the infrastructure to a palatable Power 5 level. He can lure talent, is usually an outstanding communicator, runs a clean program, and has his finger on the pulse of his sport. But he hasn’t been able to fix two glaring issues that have derailed the last two seasons, and also sapped some of the enthusiasm from a fan base that has sold out almost every home game since he returned five years ago. UNC fans do care about football, they’ve shown that for the most part over the last five seasons. But that about 95 percent of the crowd tonight were West Virginia fans is an embarrassment to Carolina football. Yet, who can blame the fans? “It is what it is,” Brown replied when asked about the fan turnout here. They feel disillusioned, and understandably so. Think about it, and this is where the dots absolutely connect: Carolina closed the 2021 season losing its last three games versus Power 5 teams in overtime at Pittsburgh, melting down at NC State, and getting blown out by South Carolina in this same bowl game. UNC finished Sam Howell’s final campaign 6-7.

UNC lost its last three games this season and five of its last six versus Power 5 opponents. (Kevin Roy/THI)