CHAPEL HILL – With Drake Maye likely going to the NFL after this season, an experienced offensive line, supposedly improved and faster defense, and senior leaders all over the place, now is the time for North Carolina to strike.

Programs like UNC must take advantage of potential flare-up seasons when they arise. TCU did it a year ago, and some within the Carolina program believe they could conceivably be this year’s version of last season's Horned Frogs.

The Tar Heels would qualify given their overall lack of success over the last quarter century. Only twice has UNC won more than eight games in a season, and once was last fall when Carolina claimed nine victories. And only once in the last 73 years has a UNC team played in a major bowl, and that was three years ago when it reached the Orange Bowl.