AJ: Perspective, Exhale, Restart, Dominate, Celebrate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – There was joy in the land of Thomas Jefferson on Saturday.

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Scott Stadium and the University of Virginia set the scene for not only North Carolina’s most joyous outing of the season, but a cathartic release from the shackles of pain, heartache, illness, losses, and death.

It came in the form of a thorough 41-14 beating of the Cavaliers in what, for all intent and purposes, was the first game of the Tar Heels’ second season this fall.

And the booming sounds of music, with a near-press conference-shaking bass, players talking/yelling over each other, and sheer happiness that still emanated for the Tar Heels’ locker room some 25 minutes after the game was the audible evidence illustrating an elation that had eluded this team for way too long.

They have been through a ton. But Saturday, the Heels let it all out.

"This team has dealt with more than any team I've ever dealt with in 36 years, with injuries and change and losing a player, watching a player die over time,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said after the victory, which ended a four-game losing streak. “I've never seen a group of young people and staff handle this much. You worry about mental health with all of them, and with everybody. It's just a load.

“And in this business, I feel like we've got the best program in the country off the field, and we lost four games in a row, and you can't do that. And so winning makes that locker room unbelievable. I don't think I've ever seen them that happy.”

Happy as if the Heels did more than win a game to even their record to 4-4 on the season while picking up ACC win number one in four tries. They did do more than win a game.