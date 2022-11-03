************************************************************************************** Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!! *************************************************************************************** Note: This is a FREE viewing of THI's premium content.

CHAPEL HILL – The only way the national landscape pays much attention to the South’s Oldest Rivalry this weekend is if something really crazy happens. North Carolina is only favored by a touchdown over offensively challenged Virginia, but anyone that has seen either team play knows UNC should roll to a victory. So, a UVA victory will resonate outside this region.

So will Drake Maye or someone posting ridiculous numbers, which is surely possible. It’s the upset factor, however, for which Carolina must be on alert, because it very well could happen. North Carolina football has a history of losing games like this. A “trap game” if you will. Not a fan of that term because it’s only a trap if the favored team allows that to happen. So, the question begs: Will UNC allow it to happen? Perhaps the Tar Heels will reveal more about where they are as a team in 2022, and where the program is in game nine of year four, by how they approach and perform Saturday in Charlottesville. Mack Brown says his team has matured, it has grown, and it is player-led.

If the Tar Heels are ready to pop the Wahoos on Saturday, they should be in good shape to get a win. (Brandon Peay/THI)

If that’s the case, shouldn’t the Tar Heels be ready to go at high noon when the ball is kicked off? Shouldn’t UNC show UVA a great deal of respect, and enter with the mindset of putting away the Wahoos early? Carolina is playing for plenty of significant stuff right now, and it gets more so as each week passes and win is notched. As it stands, UNC is No. 17 in the College Football Playoff poll, it also has a two-game lead in the loss column of the ACC’s Coastal Division over Miami and Duke, and the Heels own the tiebreaker versus both as well. One more Carolina win and loss by the Hurricanes and Blue Devils, and another loss by Georgia Tech, and UNC will be in Charlotte in December playing for a conference championship. Likely against Clemson. Its position in the CFP is something that could become quite interesting if the Heels take care of business, a reason this weekend’s game is so fascinating and crucial. Fascinating because the Heels must show they can generate their own energy. Noon start, 20,000 empty seats (UVA fans have grown apathetic about the team), an opponent that has struggled scoring points, and a team UNC clobbered a year ago. This sets up perfectly for a Carolina collapse. And it wouldn’t be the first time.

All UNC fans will save $$$ by using the promo code: TARHEELS10 (Rogue Shop)