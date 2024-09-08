CHAPEL HILL – It bears mentioning that Conner Harrell is basically just getting started on his college football career, and that he’s not Sam Howell or Drake Maye.

Understanding this when getting a full gauge on his performance in North Carolina’s 38-20 win over Charlotte on Saturday at Kenan Stadium is crucial. And it’s healthy with respect to looking ahead at the Tar Heels’ ten remaining games.

Carolina fans must get used to seeing a quarterback feel his way through things, which means making mistakes and sometimes appearing far less certain than his predecessors who are both in the NFL.



