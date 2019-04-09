Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 00:11:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

AJ: Putting Maye In The Rafters Simply Makes Sense

Byqptzdd2nc6pncffq7z
If North Carolina is ever going to bend its standards for honoring jerseys, now's the time and Luke Maye's the player.
USA Today
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

Among the trademarks of North Carolina’s amazing basketball tradition is its display of banners and jerseys in the rafters of the Dean Smith Center.For those who love college hoops, even if you’re ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}