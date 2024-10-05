AJ: Reality Surfacing for Heels

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using our code: thi

CHAPEL HILL – The 2024 North Carolina Tar Heels are who they are.

And appearances through six games suggest the 2024 North Carolina Tar Heels just aren’t a good football team.

Could they flip the switch and stop giving up massive chunks of yardage, allowing second-half third and fourth-down conversions, while finding ways to not maximize on their offensive movement.

At least in UNC’s 34-24 loss at home to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Carolina’s penalty problem took a hiatus. The Heels were flagged just five times Saturday, so that didn’t contribute to their third consecutive loss.

What did play a major role is a defense that has shown itself to be pretty much the same thing it was under the previous two coordinators. Think about it:

The problems under Jay Bateman were mega explosive plays and missed tackles. The problems under Gene Chizik were allowing a horde of huge plays and missed tackles. And the problems now under Geoff Collins are a boatload of explosive plays and missed tackles.

Pitt had nine explosive plays. One went for 72 yards; the longest play allowed this season by the Tar Heels. Two went for 43 and 46 yards. Another was a 30-yard touchdown one snap after a 23-yard game on a third-and-nine. And on the Panthers final drive, that ended with a field goal and the game’s final points, their quarterback ran for 24 and 20 yards.

That’s why UNC Coach Mack Brown went for it on six fourth downs. From afar, two of the efforts looked like questionable decisions, as the Tar Heels could have, and perhaps should have, kicked field goals. But they went for it because that wasn't going to win this game, the Hall of Famer said.

“Their quarterback being really good,” Brown said. “They’re one of the highest scoring teams around and they were really good. And analytics said go for every one of them… They knew Pitt was going to score points.”