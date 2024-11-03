AJ: Restart, New Season, New Tar Heels

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Well, looky here, North Carolina is playing some pretty darn good football right now.

In fact, the Tar Heels have won consecutive road games in dominating fashion while checking all three major boxes: Offense; defense; and special teams.

Remember the open date just a few weeks ago? A team mired in a four-game skid? Remember the coaches scaling things back, especially on defense, including coordinator Geoff Collins opting to do a day-one install of the defense even Halloween wasn’t too far away?