CHAPEL HILL – Sometimes, you just hit rock bottom.

In life, it happens to all of us. In other aspects, we all have our low points.

In sports, it occurs, too. It can be part of the process, and it can be growth-infusing. Sometimes, it’s such an awful display that treating rock bottom is best served by tearing it up and tossing into the waste basket.

The problem for North Carolina is it can’t just do that. The Tar Heels can’t ignore the game film of their 35-25 loss at home Saturday to Florida State. They need to learn from this, and from the other five games through the first half of this season.

But what will they garner?

This was their worst game, and that’s saying something given how this season has unfolded. And it cannot be denied.