News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

AJ: Roster Appearing Complete, 2023-24 Heels Will Carry Different Look

With James Okonkwo now on baord, it appears UNC's roster for this season is set, and the Tar Heels should be much improved.
With James Okonkwo now on baord, it appears UNC's roster for this season is set, and the Tar Heels should be much improved. (THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

***************************************************************

With James Okonkwo from West Virginia announcing he is transferring to North Carolina last week, and UNC Coach Hubert Davis scheduling his summer press conference for the 20th, it’s pretty clear the 2023-24 Tar Heels’ roster is set. At least with respect to its scholarship guys.

Eleven scholarships are now spoken for, so expect two walk-ons to also be awarded schollies, which is always a cool thing when it happens. As for the main 11, though, there isn’t any other way to look at this roster reconstruction by Davis than to see positives.

Carolina has upgraded from last year. How much so, that’s hard to tell. Though, we have a piece comparing the incoming transfers to the outgoing transfers running early next week. Otherwise, much of this will depend on how the guys mesh together and how close freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau is to being as advertised.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}