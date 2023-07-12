With James Okonkwo from West Virginia announcing he is transferring to North Carolina last week, and UNC Coach Hubert Davis scheduling his summer press conference for the 20th, it’s pretty clear the 2023-24 Tar Heels’ roster is set. At least with respect to its scholarship guys.

Eleven scholarships are now spoken for, so expect two walk-ons to also be awarded schollies, which is always a cool thing when it happens. As for the main 11, though, there isn’t any other way to look at this roster reconstruction by Davis than to see positives.

Carolina has upgraded from last year. How much so, that’s hard to tell. Though, we have a piece comparing the incoming transfers to the outgoing transfers running early next week. Otherwise, much of this will depend on how the guys mesh together and how close freshman point guard Elliot Cadeau is to being as advertised.