CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Kickoff sparks the start of the college football season, especially when three conference teams are already practicing, and others begin next Monday, including North Carolina.

Thursday was the last session of the four-day event, which included the media making selections for pre-season ACC honors and the predicted order of finish in the conference.

Below is my ballot:





ACC FOOTBALL PRESEASON AWARDS BALLOT

Andrew Jones (Panel)

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK: Cam Ward - QB - Miami (FL)

RUNNING BACK: Omarion Hampton - RB - North Carolina /Jaydn Ott - RB - California

WIDE RECEIVER: Malachi Fields - WR - Virginia /KC Concepcion - WR - NC State /Jacolby George - WR - Miami (FL)

TIGHT END: Bryson Nesbit - TE - North Carolina

ALL-PURPOSE BACK: Jaydn Ott - RB - California

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: Blake Miller - OL - Clemson / Jordan Williams - OL - Georgia Tech

OFFENSIVE GUARD: Willie Lampkin - OL - North Carolina / Walker Parks - OL - Clemson

CENTER: Maurice Smith - OL - Florida State





DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END: Patrick Payton - DE - Florida State / Kaimon Rucker - DL - North Carolina

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Ashton Gillotte - DL - Louisville / Cam Horsley - DT - Boston College

LINEBACKER: Marlowe Wax - LB - Syracuse / Barrett Carter - LB - Clemson / Francisco Mauigoa - LB - Miami (FL)

CORNERBACK: Alijah Huzzie - DB - North Carolina / Dorian Strong - DB - Virginia Tech

SAFETY: Shyheim Brown - S - Florida State / Jonas Sanker - S - Virginia





OTHER

PLACEKICKER: Andres Borregales - PK/P - Miami (FL)

PUNTER: Jack Stonehouse - P - Syracuse

SPECIALIST: Bhayshul Tuten - RB - Virginia Tech





PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Cam Ward - QB - Miami (FL)





ACC PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

1 Florida State

2 Clemson

3 NC State

4 Miami (FL)

5 Pittsburgh

6 Virginia Tech

7 North Carolina

8 Georgia Tech

9 Louisville

10 SMU

11 Syracuse

12 Duke

13 Wake Forest

14 Boston College

15 Virginia

16 California

17 Stanford