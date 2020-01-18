PITTSBURGH – Roy Williams has moved past the foot-stomping phases of anger, bewilderment and frustration and has entered into something we haven’t seen very often from the Hall of Fame coach.

Losses can be numbing as they pile up, and while the ultra-competitive Williams continues to scratch and claw as he always has, he’s taken on a different tune, tone and manner of late.

His basketball team is struggling. No, they’re reeling, especially now that the losing streak reached four games following a 66-52 loss here at Petersen Events Center on Saturday, which dropped Carolina below .500 for the first time since the opening game of Williams’ second campaign at his alma mater.

And it was, as they’ve been for a while now, a new low point for his team.

“I’m getting tired of meeting with you guys like this,” Williams said to the media, as he sat down for his postgame presser.

He got a reprieve of sorts during the week, as the Tar Heels had an open date, so they hadn’t played since the late-game meltdown versus Clemson. It was a time to get better but also rest, heal some and hit a reset button of sorts.

Maybe the Heels did those things, but it wasn’t apparent in their performance, especially in the first half.