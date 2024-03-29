LOS ANGELES – Imagine the setting inside North Carolina’s locker room moments after its season came to a surprising and abrupt end Thursday night. The Tar Heels sitting in front of their lockers, still in uniform, overcome with emotion, personal thoughts, and the sound of sniffles occasionally emanating from one of them. It was the sound and feel of March, as much as buzzer beaters, Cinderella, and players placing their school’s name on the next round’s bracket.

This is the side of the big dance that becomes the slow crawl for the loser. A slow crawl through the thick brush of sadness, shock, and what could have been. That was UNC’s reality here following an 89-87 loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the West Region. These Heels shared a big vision, one that lasted well into April. They wanted a rematch with UConn, they wanted redemption from the blown lead in the national title game two years ago and the debacle that was last season. Armando Bacot was supposed to cut down the nets while winning the MOP of the Final Four, securing his place in Carolina lore without debate. RJ Davis was surely going to continue his blazing trail. None of that happened, though. The cruel suddenness of a season ending in the NCAA Tournament has no peer in American sports. It’s part of what makes the tournament so wonderful and real. It’s also what makes it so awful. “Tough,” Bacot said. “I mean, (we’re) just all sick that we lost” “Heart break. Yeah, heart break,” sophomore Seth Trimble said after wiping his eyes and still fighting back more tears. “It’s the last time for this group playing the game together.”

Armando Bacot played his last game as a UNC Tar Heel on Thursday night in Los Angeles. (THI)