DURHAM, NC – Beware of the psycho.

That is the lesson from North Carolina’s 84-79 victory over Duke on Saturday night, because a sick-in-the-head Tar Heel predictably exploded leading his team to a win.

Predictable by Armando Bacot, and some (or all) of the other Heels. They just knew that Cormac Ryan would eventually go off like a roman candle, and that’s what happened, as Ryan poured in a career-high 31 points delivering one dagger after another as UNC outright clinched the regular season ACC championship.