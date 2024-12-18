AJ: Simply Put, the Heels Have No Answers

CHARLOTTE – Wash. Rince. Repeat.

That is the best way to describe North Carolina’s season thus far when facing quality opponents. And the Tar Heels have no idea why it’s happening. Literally no idea.

They have dug massive holes in each of the six contests against clubs likely headed to the NCAA Tournament and managed to win just one of the contests, a 92-90 escape against Dayton in Hawaii. The rest are losses, some of which are ugly defeats.

Falling behind big early is an awful habit that could end up causing this proud program an absence from the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.