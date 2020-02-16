CHAPEL HILL – If there are such a thing as Basketball Gods, they certainly aren’t shining down on the North Carolina Tar Heels these days.

Carolina is snakebit. Like, really snakebit. Don’t think so, just ask the Tar Heels themselves.

“It definitely feels like that at some point,” junior guard Andrew Platek agreed some 25 minutes after it happened yet again.

The Heels had every reason to run off the Smith Center court Saturday night with the taste of victory in their mouths. They earned that feeling, but it didn’t occur.

Tomas Woldetensae made sure of that, satisfying the Tar Heels’ fears by draining a 3-pointer with .8 seconds left to lift the Cavaliers to a 64-62 win.

Snakebit? Oh, yeah.

“I just looked down the bench and everyone had this same expression as I did,” Platek said. “It’s not even disbelief – you just knew the shot was going in.”

Bad luck? Oh, yeah.

“We might be the most unlucky team you’ve ever seen,” freshman Cole Anthony said.

The Heels have allowed essential buzzer beaters in five games since the calendar turned to 2020. A quick refresher: Clemson (nobody will forget that one), Virginia Tech (double-OT), Boston College (the BRob foul call), Duke twice (won’t forget those, either) and on this night.