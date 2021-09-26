ATLANTA – Saturday night didn’t exactly go as planned for North Carolina.

Just like the season-opening loss at Virginia Tech, there was a whole lot of ugliness on the field for the Tar Heels, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Perplexing. Maddening. And straight from Mack Brown’s mouth, “embarrassing.”

UNC’s game versus Georgia Tech here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was supposed to be the next step in an increasingly difficult process of achieving the staff’s mission of building the Tar Heels into a nationally prominent program. The problem is, such clubs don’t fall flat on their faces when hitting the road like the Heels did once again.



