SOUTH BEND, IN – If what North Carolina is experiencing this basketball season wasn’t so cruel it would almost be laughable by now. Seriously, you just couldn’t make this up if you tried. Buzzer beaters, last-second shots, injuries galore and, to the fault of the Tar Heels, a bevy of blown leads, have marked what has become the most bizarre season in UNC basketball history. If the last-second loss courtesy of a Virginia 3-pointer Saturday night wasn’t the exclamation mark on the season, Nate Laszewski’s three to lift Notre Dame to a 77-76 win here at the Joyce Center on Monday night was. !!! That’s six games now in the last six weeks in which the Heels lost at basically the buzzer or allowed a basket in the final couple of seconds to send into overtime a game they eventually lost. It’s happened seven total times if you include the ends of regulation and overtime versus Duke. All since Jan. 11. That’s 37 days. Yet, instead of focusing on all that went wrong here, let’s take a cue from some of the players. To their credit, and perhaps in an effort to wade through the heavy brush that has become this season, they’re making themselves see positives, and despite the outcomes, there have been some.

The Heels would rather think about what they are doing better than moments like this. (USA Today)

In the last two games, the aforementioned last-second losses, the Tar Heels did plenty right. They played winning basketball for most of both contests, but victory somehow found ways to elude them. So, to heck with dwelling on the negatives. “At this point, we’ve got to look at the positive,” freshman guard Cole Anthony said. “We see how good we can be. We’re up on a team that’s above .500 in league play now, we came to their home court and were ready to beat them. You got to look at the positives. “We’re getting better, we’re getting better. That’s all I can say.” As difficult as it may be to actually see this through the smothering fog of this season, but Anthony is right. The Tar Heels have gotten better. With the exception of the loss at Wake Forest last week, they have been in games down to the wire against some pretty good clubs. Florida State on the road and Duke at home – would anyone be shocked to see either or both at the Final Four in Atlanta? Virginia is forging a track to the NCAAs and the Wahoos had to fight off the Heels with all their might. The Irish could sneak in, too, with Monday’s nail biter aiding their quest. Get the drift? The Heels do. And as surprising as it may be to learn, they aren’t having a tough time finding those snippets even with the Ls keep piling up.

Anthony says the Heels are improving and that's their focus. (USA Today)