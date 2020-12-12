MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Remember that whole process thing written and talked about incessantly in this space?

It was very real, but at some point, it must result in something tangible, something to indicate what all the mixing of potions, coaching ‘em up and talking ‘em up is leading to.

At some point, a rebuilding effort must be judged not as a project but as a product, and that moment arrived Saturday for North Carolina.

Twenty-four games into the second Mack Brown era was ample time. Enough with the lessons, whatcha got?



