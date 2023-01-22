CHAPEL HILL – The Tar Heels are getting better.

That is undeniable.

And on a night their best player placed himself atop the program’s all-time rebounds list, as well as double-doubles list, perhaps it’s time the focus now fully shift to Hubert Davis’ team.

Bacot said passing Tyler Hansbrough as North Carolina’s all-time rebounder was a “weight off” of him. Maybe the team, too, though all appearances suggest his teammates handled this about as well as they can, and didn’t allow it to over-consume them.

It happened now, it’s in the books, and the Tar Heels are getting better.