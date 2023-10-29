*This is typically a premium content item only for our subscribers, but we're making it FREE for everyone to read.



ATLANTA – Where to start with this? Sitting here trying to find a diplomatic way of describing what transpired at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night is a task not worth its time because an impossible task. More important than that, however, is asking, and answering the question: What on earth does this mean? Is North Carolina suddenly a bad football team? Is that was 31-27 and 46-42 losses to Virginia last week and Georgia Tech on Saturday night mean? It sure looks like it if the last eight quarters are any indication. You don’t lose at home to 2-6 Virginia allowing gobs of rushing yards, and a week later surrender 635 yards to a Georgia Tech club that lost by 11 in this same building to Bowling Green and call yourself a good team. Since numbers do matter, let’s go back to the fourth quarter of the win over Miami, when the Tar Heels failed to stomp on the Hurricanes’ throat, allowing them to make that game interesting. In the last nine quarters, Carolina defense has allowed 91 points, 1,248 yards – 580 rushing, 668 passing – and 65 first downs. That equates to 40.4 points and 554.8 yards per game. UNC didn’t just fall over a cliff last week, it cashed to the surface breaking into pieces. Yet, the Heels crawled back up some tonight, scaling their way about halfway only to slip and plummet to the hardened bottom again. Crash! Clank! Oof!

UNC's defense did a lot of chasing Saturday night, as Georgia Tech amassed 635 total yards. (USA Today)

The defense was so rotten here at The Flats, it evoked clear memories of the historically bad performance at App State last year. And some scribes thought they’d never see that again. “I haven’t thought about that but it really did, it was just awful,” Brown said, agreeing with the comparison. “It was awful. I’ve never seen anybody just take it and hand it off and run for 10 yards a crack.” Okay, so now that we’ve established the gory details of this performance, and the stunning numbers connecting the last two, it’s time to hit on the sobering reality of what’s transpired. Carolina isn’t the team we thought it was. It’s not the team it thought it was, either. We were told this was a different club. It was no longer soft, yet it was just that the last two games. We were told it had great leadership, but that was clearly missing the last two games. We were told this was a smart team that was excellent at making in-game adjustments. But none of that happened the last two weeks. We were told this is the best staff Brown has put together. But it made numerous mistakes obvious to even casual football fans the last two weeks. And we were told this team could play meaningful games in December, which no longer appears likely.

North Carolina is suddenly at a cross roads and in danger of squandering having Drake Maye at QB. (USA Today)