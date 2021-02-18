CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams got what he wanted Wednesday night. And in a year with everything knocked out of kilter, North Carolina’s basketball team felt normal.

Somewhat normal.

There were still no fans in the Dean Dome, masks were the norm when players sat on the bench, Ol’ Roy wasn’t wearing one of his trademark sports coats and ties, and the Tar Heels weren’t playing an ACC team three weeks before selection Sunday.

But they did play, and they earned a needed victory, pulling away from Northeastern, 82-62, at the Smith Center.

So, following the game, Williams began his postgame zoom, which used to be a regular press conference with gathered media on hand, by making some opening comments. You could probably count on one hand how many times Williams has done that this year.