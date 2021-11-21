AJ: Tar Heels Have Huge Mountain To Climb Defensively
UNCASVILLE, CT – North Carolina has a defensive issue.Five games is a small sample size, and it is only November 21, but through the first one-sixth of the season, the Tar Heels have not been all t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news