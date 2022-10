CHAPEL HILL – A football season is like a book, and each game is a chapter.

So, the fifth chapter in the tale of North Carolina’s 2022 campaign needs a title noting the Tar Heels are learning to deal with prosperity.

Of the numerous elements from their 41-10 drubbing of Virginia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, perhaps the one that might be most lasting is that Carolina put its foot on the Hokies’ collective throats and finished them off.