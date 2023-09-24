AJ: Tar Heels Showing Their Grown-Man Side
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
PITTSBURGH – What we are witnessing through North Carolina’s first four games of this season, is that the Tar Heels, is anything else, have learned to play grown-man’s football.
What exactly does that mean?
Are they flawless? Of course not. In fact, the Heels have a ton of improving to do on both sides of the ball, and as evidenced by tonight’s series of blunders, a boat-load of stuff to fix on special teams.
But playing grown-man’s football is accompanied by many characteristics, each of what this team displayed again in beating Pittsburgh, 41-24, on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news