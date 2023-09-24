PITTSBURGH – What we are witnessing through North Carolina’s first four games of this season, is that the Tar Heels, is anything else, have learned to play grown-man’s football.

What exactly does that mean?

Are they flawless? Of course not. In fact, the Heels have a ton of improving to do on both sides of the ball, and as evidenced by tonight’s series of blunders, a boat-load of stuff to fix on special teams.

But playing grown-man’s football is accompanied by many characteristics, each of what this team displayed again in beating Pittsburgh, 41-24, on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.