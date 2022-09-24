CHAPEL HILL – On several occasions, Mack Brown has referenced his team’s home loss to Notre Dame in 2020 as a moment in time to highlight.

The Fighting Irish manhandled the Tar Heels at the line of scrimmage that day, to which Brown said his program needed to become what Notre Dame was in the trenches. In truth, no team can match Brown’s stated mission for the program without being that kind of team up front on both sides of the ball.