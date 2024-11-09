AJ: Tar Heels Win the Faith Game on Wild Night

LAWRENCE, KS – Faith was tested Friday night amidst the ghost of Phog Allen and the lore that is Kansas Basketball.

It was tested in Carolina Blue because of a first half that was a clinic on how not to play basketball. The Tar Heels were that bad across the board.

But they didn’t stay that way. A fevered outpouring of inspiration from their emotional coach and a second half that depicted how the game can, and in many respects should, be played had the Heels on the cusp of pulling of one of the more dramatic comeback wins in program history.