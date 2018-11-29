ANN ARBOR, MI – There are many constants when it comes to Roy Williams, things that just aren’t going to change no matter how much some people want them to, including his players.

Among them is that whenever his basketball team lays an egg, the North Carolina coach stretches out his arms and welcomes the arrows. Sometimes, he even encourages them.

On Wednesday night at Crisler Center, Williams fired his own after the Tar Heels lost 84-67 to Michigan. But instead of arrows, the Hall of Fame coach launched a few cruise missiles and they were squarely targeted inward. At himself.

Williams was obviously protecting his players, the ones whom he lit up the intermission after a 28-14 Wolverines run closed out the first half, and after the game, which included that Michigan run turning into an extremely unbecoming 60-28 stretch. The scoreboard read 71-49 with 9:29 remaining at that point. The game was over and the head coach was seething.

“I’ve got no positive things,” Williams said after the game. “If you want some positive things you better go out and find somebody on the street, because I’ve got no positives from me, no positives from my team.”

Then, he personalized it even more.

“I’ve coached for 31 years, right now my coaching sucks.”

His players, however, know it’s still on them. Part of the affinity they have for Williams is that he does those things. But they wish they could pull back his words like an errant pass that becomes a turnover or a bad shot that becomes a miss leading to an opponents’ fast-break dunk.

You know, the kinds of things that happened a lot Wednesday.