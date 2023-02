DURHAM – At the risk of wandering too far into the trite world of cliches, the clock is ticking on North Carolina’s basketball season.

And it’s suddenly humming along at an increasingly rapid rate.

A week ago, common sense indicated the Tar Heels were slowly, surely trending in the right direction. Unlike a year ago, this club was doing it more brick-by-brick than the suddenness of the lightning strike that infused Hubert Davis’ first team. It won 11 of 12 games before losing a 15-point halftime lead in the national championship game in falling to Kansas.